Aaron’s Journey

I was in an accident at work on June 9, 2026. Due to the accident I had to have my right leg amputated just below the knee. I am not able to work right now and everything is on my wife to try to make the money. The bills keep piling up, as I still have a long road to recovery. I still have lots of doctors visits ahead of me. I’m also trying to get the funds up to help build a wheel chair ramp, and get so needed equipment for mobilization. Anything and everything helps right now. Thank you