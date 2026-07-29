Zimbabwe 2026!

Greetings, brethren!

As we are entering the Thanksgiving season, there are so many things that we all should be thankful for. In fact, this season is a reminder of what we are most grateful that “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14). Ultimately, that “… God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8). Our debt that we have incurred due to sin has been paid in full! By repenting of sin and being immersed into Christ for the forgiveness of sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38) we are made a new creature! He has given us all things “concerning life and godliness” (2 Peter 1:3) so that we can be conformed to the image of Christ and reflect His character at all times! This is great news!

This is the great message that I have been given the opportunity to share with those in Zimbabwe in July of 2026! Presently, we have tentative dates of July 1-15. However, I will update as they are concrete. I will be teaming up with my missions professor from Bible College- Dr. Robert Reese. Dr. Reese was born and raised in Zimbabwe, Africa, as the son of American missionaries. He and his wife Mari-Etta served as missionaries in Zimbabwe from 1981 to 2002. He has authored three books on missions and currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Cross-Cultural studies. Additionally, Dr. Reese knows the language and has started many congregations within Bulawayo and other areas. Dr. Reese continues to travel annually to encourage the brethren and to grow those relationships.

As many of you know, I was part of a short-term mission team that joined Dr. Reese for a trip to Zimbabwe in 2009. Personally, this trip was life-changing for me and opened up a whole new world of what it means to “go into all the world…” (Matt. 28:19). Though I already spent time in the ministry and evangelizing prior, my trip in 2009 helped me realize that I wanted to devote my life to getting the gospel to lost people everywhere. It has taken me 17 years to make it back again!

While in Zimbabwe, we will be serving by:

- preaching and teaching for local congregations

- encouraging local congregations through gospel meetings and Bible classes for local, indigenous leaders

- looking for new contacts for evangelistic purposes

- visiting with and encouraging local brethren

- traveling to various areas to share the Gospel of Christ, though our primary focus will be within the area of Bulawayo

*This is not an all-inclusive list but it highlights some of the work that we will be doing while there.*

In order to be able to serve Christ in this way, there are a couple of needs that I personally have.

First, and most importantly, we would like for you to partner with us in prayer support. We need to know that we can count on you to pray for us while in Zimbabwe and the work that goes on there.

Second, I am asking that you would consider financially supporting me in our efforts to serve Him in Zimbabwe for this short-term trip. My immediate need is to purchase the airfare along with other necessary items. As you all are aware, the more time that passes, the more expensive the flights will become. Once the airfare has been purchased, there are other needs that will require financial support as well, including passports for all of us, visas for all of us, cash on hand while there, COVID testing, possible vaccinations (though I will verify), etc. The overall cost for the trip will be approximately $7,000, which would provide me with what I need to get there, what I need while there and what Lisa and our kids will need while I am away serving. PLEASE NOTE: if there are any gifts that should exceed the need for the trip, any excess will be donated to the mission.

If you would like to partner with us financially, and would like a tax-deduction, please make checks payable to:

Christ’s church of Franklin County

However, please address the envelope to:

Timothy Price

79 Summer Breeze Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202

Be sure to notate in the memo line that the check is for Aaron Everett . All contributions that are made this way are tax-deductible.

Or, if you prefer, you may give to me directly. You can do so through check, Zelle or the “givesendgo” platform. Please reach out for that information. If you choose to give directly to me, please note that your gift will not be eligible for a tax-deduction.

Finally, while monetary gifts are essential for making this trip possible, more than that, we value your prayers as we serve the Lord and His people in Zimbabwe and the surrounding areas. For every soldier in the field, he relies heavily upon the support of those back home.

In Christ,

Aaron Everett