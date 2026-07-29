A heartfelt thank you and where things stand now

I wanted to share another update and sincerely thank everyone who has supported me over the past several months. Because of your kindness and generosity, I was able to make the trip to Texas and bring Aaron back with me. I cannot fully express what that meant to me and my family.

As many of you know, the expenses surrounding travel, time away from work, legal paperwork, and ongoing bills have continued well beyond the initial emergency. I am still working through the financial impact while also managing ongoing medical expenses and preparing for the next steps ahead as we prepare for his final service in Oregon.

I know many people may not have seen my earlier posts, so I wanted to quietly share this update and say thank you once again for all of the kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support that have been shown during such a difficult season.

Please know there is never any obligation — your support in any form has meant more than words can express. 💛