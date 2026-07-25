A young christian man facing an unjust nightmare

​A 4th of July trip turned into a living nightmare when Dillion was detained outside a New Jersey motel under the false pretense of "littering." Being transparent and respectful, Dillion informed officers that our van—our home while traveling for work—contained disassembled, separated firearms for protection. We had no idea how strict New Jersey's gun laws are for travelers.

​Despite finding no illegal contraband, officers arrested Dillion. He now faces three devastating felony charges—one for each firearm and the ammunition—which carry severe mandatory minimum sentences. Dillion is a hardworking, devoted Christian man who does not belong behind bars.

​We are terrified and running out of time. We urgently need to raise $12,000 for an aggressive defense attorney. Please help with advice, donations, or prayers.