A Year Of Global Missions

Join Me in a Year of Missions Training & Outreach





I am stepping out in faith to dedicate one full year to missions training and hands-on gospel outreach across multiple nations. This journey will begin in Europe, where I will travel through six countries partnering with local churches to share the gospel and encourage believers.





Along the way, I will be distributing gospel literature, praying with individuals, visiting hospitals and prisons, and serving in outreach efforts such as food distribution, homeless shelters, and orphanages. My desire is to meet people where they are and bring the hope of Christ into everyday situations, and ultimately to help people understand the the gospel of Jesus Christ.





After intensive training in Alabama, I will proceed to Europe, there we will evangelize in multiple countries for over a month. Then I will travel to Zambia to begin formal training with Overland Missions, where I will spend two months being further equipped for cross-cultural ministry. I will then complete the training in Cambodia, continuing to grow in both practical skills and spiritual preparation for long-term missions work.





The total cost for this year of training and ministry travel is $13,000. I am trusting God to provide and would be grateful for your prayers and support as I follow His call.





Thank you for being part of this journey.