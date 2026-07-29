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A working moms off grid dream

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Wardlow

A working moms off grid dream

Hi everyone,

My name is Jay. I’m a hardworking truck driver, a mom to an amazing 13-year-old boy, and someone who has spent years doing everything possible to survive in a world that keeps getting more expensive and harder to breathe in.

I’ve worked long hours, sacrificed time with my family, pushed through exhaustion, stress, and uncertainty — all trying to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads. Like so many working-class families, I’ve realized that no matter how hard you work sometimes, the finish line keeps moving.

At some point, I stopped asking myself “How do I keep up?” and started asking:

“What if there’s a different way to live?”

That question started this dream.

My goal is to build a safe, weather-capable off-grid setup where my son and I can live simpler, more intentionally, and with less financial pressure while we work toward buying land and creating something permanent for ourselves.

This is not about running away from life.

This is about rebuilding it.

I want my son to grow up understanding:

  1. hard work
  2. resilience
  3. self-sufficiency
  4. gratitude
  5. and that peace matters more than appearances

We’re planning a setup that includes a durable all-season bell tent, solar power, safe heating and cooling, water storage and filtration, cooking equipment, flooring, insulation, and the essentials needed to make off-grid living safe and realistic for a parent and child.

I know some people may not understand this dream, but to me this isn’t “just camping.”

This is creating stability in a world where stability feels impossible sometimes.

I’m not asking for a handout so I can avoid working.

I WILL continue working.

I’m simply trying to create a life where every paycheck doesn’t disappear the second it hits my account.

Every donation will go directly toward:

  1. Shelter & weather protection
  2. Solar power & electricity
  3. Water and sanitation systems
  4. Heating & cooling
  5. Flooring & insulation
  6. Safety supplies & emergency funds
  7. Basic off-grid living necessities

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

If you can’t, sharing this means just as much.

To everyone out there trying to build a better life for their family in hard times:

I see you.

And maybe there’s still a way forward for all of us.


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