A Working Mom Asking for a Hand Up, Not a Handout

Asking for help has never been easy for me. I have always believed in working hard and taking care of my family on my own. But after exhausting every option available to me, I find myself in a position where I need to ask for kindness from others.





I am a full time working mom and the sole income for my household. Every day I work hard to keep a roof over my family’s heads while doing everything I can to stay afloat financially.





In addition to supporting my children, I am also helping care for my elderly parents, who have both been struggling with serious health issues for quite some time. Watching them battle illness has been heartbreaking, and doing everything possible to keep them safe and stable has become my highest priority.





Like many families, we’ve experienced setbacks that have left us trying to catch up instead of getting ahead. Even though I work full-time, one income simply isn’t enough to cover everything that has fallen on my shoulders.





Right now, my greatest need is help with rent and the cost of our storage unit. We have furniture and household belongings in storage that we cannot afford to move into our home yet. Every month we continue paying storage fees while also living without the items we already own. Being able to pay off the storage balance would allow us to finally bring our belongings home, eliminate an ongoing monthly expense, and give us one less financial burden to carry.





Every dollar donated will go directly toward:

Keeping a roof over our heads by helping with rent. Paying our storage balance so we can move our furniture home. Giving our family a chance to regain some financial stability instead of constantly falling behind.





If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for helping us through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. Your generosity, whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer, means more to my family than words can express.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you.