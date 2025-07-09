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A Widow. Four Children. One More Battle They Can’t

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byPavlo Tsuman

A Widow. Four Children. One More Battle They Can’t

A Widow. Four Children. One More Battle They Can’t Face Alone.


I personally know Ludmila Yakobchuk and her family. They are honest, hardworking, and deeply faithful people who now find themselves in a situation they cannot overcome alone.

Ludmila has been a widow for 11 years. Since losing her husband, who faithfully served in their church, she has been raising four children on her own while also caring for her disabled brother, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Despite these challenges, she continues serving her church as a sign language interpreter for the deaf.

A few months ago, Ludmila was involved in a serious car accident after suddenly losing consciousness. Her left arm was broken in three places, requiring major surgery and a titanium plate. She is still recovering.

Recently, the family faced another heartbreaking challenge. Her 22-year-old son urgently needed spinal surgery, which cost 60,500 UAH (about $1,450 USD). To save his health, Ludmila had no choice but to borrow money.

Today, the family still owes about 30,000 UAH (approximately $720 USD), and her son requires two more months of rehabilitation.

I created this fundraiser to help relieve some of their financial burden so they can focus on healing instead of debt.

All funds raised will be sent directly to Ludmila in Ukraine.

If you are able to help, even a small donation will make a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.


Вдова. Четверо детей. Еще одна борьба, которую невозможно пройти в одиночку.


Я лично знаю Людмилу Якобчук и ее семью. Это честные, трудолюбивые и глубоко верующие люди, которым сегодня очень нужна поддержка.

Людмила уже 11 лет вдова. После смерти мужа, который был служителем церкви, она одна воспитывает четверых детей и заботится о брате — инвалиде I группы с рассеянным склерозом. Несмотря на все трудности, она продолжает служить в церкви сурдопереводчиком, помогая людям с нарушением слуха.

Несколько месяцев назад Людмила попала в серьезную аварию. Она получила перелом руки в трех местах и перенесла сложную операцию с установкой титановой пластины. Восстановление продолжается до сих пор.

Недавно новое испытание постигло ее 22-летнего сына. Ему срочно понадобилась операция на позвоночнике стоимостью 60 500 гривен. Людмиле пришлось занять деньги, и сегодня семье необходимо вернуть еще около 30 000 гривен. Кроме того, впереди два месяца платной реабилитации.

Я организовал этот сбор, чтобы помочь семье покрыть медицинские расходы и дать им возможность сосредоточиться на выздоровлении.

Все собранные средства будут напрямую переданы Людмиле в Украине.

Даже небольшое пожертвование станет большой помощью. Если вы не можете пожертвовать, пожалуйста, поделитесь этой историей.

Спасибо каждому, кто откликнется. Пусть Господь благословит вас за вашу доброту, щедрость и милосердие.


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