A Wheelchair, A New Beginning

Living with chronic pain has changed every part of my life. Simple things that many people take for granted—walking through a store, spending time with family, attending events, or even standing long enough to cook a meal—have become incredibly difficult.

Because of my ongoing health conditions, my mobility has declined to the point where I struggle to walk safely and often have to choose between using my limited energy for basic daily tasks or spending time with the people I love. Losing that independence has been one of the hardest parts of this journey.

An electric wheelchair would give me more than just a way to get around. It would help me conserve energy, reduce the physical strain of getting from place to place, and allow me to participate more fully in everyday life. It would mean being able to make memories with my family, attend appointments more comfortably, and regain some of the freedom that chronic pain has taken away.

I’m reaching out because I can’t do this alone. If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, your kindness will bring me one step closer to the mobility and independence I desperately need. If donating isn’t possible, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. Every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement reminds me that I’m not facing this journey alone.



