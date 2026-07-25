A Voice For Every Child That Needs It Most

Imagine being a parent who knows they won’t be there for their child’s first day of high school. Their 10th birthday. Their wedding day.





Now imagine being able to leave them something that speaks — in your voice, with your words — on every one of those days. For the next ten years.





That’s what an Always Bear does.





Always Bear creates handcrafted memorial bears made from a loved one’s clothing, with a voice device sewn inside. When a child squeezes the bear’s hand, they hear their parent’s voice — on birthdays, holidays, and ordinary days when they just need to feel close.





We want to give this gift to families who need it most — for free.