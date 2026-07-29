A visit from Germany

I knew her moving to Germany was going to be tough. But at the same time i was so happy that she would finally be chasing a wonderful opportunity and fulfilling a dream of hers. Yet, as months turned into years, the distance became palpable. I find myself cherishing our calls, but they can't replace the warmth of her presence or the sound of my grandkids playing in the house. (She now has twins which brings the number of grandkids to 5) I've set up this fundraiser with a goal of $8,000 to bring them back for a visit to North Richland Hills, Texas, which has been home for all of us for so long. It would mean the world to us to have an opportunity to get her and the family here. I thank you in advance for helping make out wish come true