A Victim of Racism by Cruz Management Company

Julie Barrett is a senior citizen who was psychologically abused, defrauded, and wrongly evicted from her home of 15 years by the Black-owned Cruz Management Company (Cruz Companies).





After a decade of peace under previous white-owned management, Julie was targeted by Jade Dennis (Jade Cruz) through a predatory Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) scheme that left her living in her car.





In an era of increasing discrimination against whites, Julie is now unemployed, without her own home, and struggling with physical impairments. She needs your help to fight back against this racist setback and to secure an apartment in a safe neighborhood managed by a professional property management company!





Please help Julie fully recover from this racist trauma inflicted by the racist Black "property manager," Jade Dennis (Jade Cruz) of Black-owned Cruz Management Company (Cruz Companies).





DONATIONS go directly to project oversight for securing a safe apartment/condo, living expenses, and recovery from trauma.





READ THE FULL EVIDENCE & DOCUMENTS ABOUT THIS VICTIM OF RACISM AT:

https://juliebarrettvictimofracism.blogspot.com/