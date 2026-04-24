A Veteran Teacher’s Return to the Classroom

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

After more than a decade away from the classroom, life has thrown a unexpected curveball my way. Due to recent budget cuts and a reduction of my previous educational position, I am officially returning to where my journey first began 29 years ago: the classroom!

This fall, I have the absolute privilege of stepping into a new role as a 5th-grade teacher.

I am incredibly excited to work with these students, to guide them through a pivotal year of growth, and to foster a space where they feel safe, valued, and inspired.

However, stepping back into the classroom after 10+ years means starting entirely from scratch. I no longer have any of the foundational supplies, resources, or decor that a classroom needs. Right now, my new room is a blank canvas of concrete walls and empty shelves.





My Goal: Building a Community, Not Just a Classroom.

My primary goal isn't just to fill a room with things; it’s to build a strong, vibrant community. Fifth grade can be a challenging transitional year for kids, and I want my students to walk through the door on day one and instantly feel a sense of warmth, belonging, and peace.

To create that inviting, community-centered environment, I need your help.

Your generous donations will go directly toward:

Creating a Warm Environment: Soft lighting (lamps), a cozy community rug for group discussions, and inviting decorations to make the room feel less institutional and more like a second home. Flexible Seating & Organization: Items that allow students to collaborate comfortably, build teamwork, and take ownership of their learning space. Essential Learning Tools: Daily supplies, educational technology tools, and organizational bins to keep our community engaged and running smoothly.





How You Can Help: Every single dollar counts, and no contribution is too small. If you are unable to donate financially, you can still support us immensely by sharing this page with your network and keeping my upcoming students and me in your prayers as we embark on this new school year.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me welcome these 5th graders into a space they truly deserve. Together, we can build a community where they will thrive.





Blessings,

Pam Hubler

See my Amazon list for an idea of what I'll need.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/301SMG7JXCSH2?ref_=wl_share