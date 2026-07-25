A veteran in need of prayers and help

Hoping to get help because of my health issues with bills.









I'm a disabled veteran (Army) who is having a hard time at the moment.









I suffer from heart issues (2 heart attacks), type 2 diabetes, and arthritis in both wrists and knees.









Just looking for a boost so I can catch up and break even. Thanks for taking the time to read my story.









while I get excellent care from the VA I still have to go to a outside medical clinic (Central Care)for care and that's not covered by the VA

Any help would be greatly appreciated

Thank you for taking your time reading this

Michael L