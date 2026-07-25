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A Veteran Father's Journey Through Heart Failure

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Bernal

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Bernal

A Veteran Father's Journey Through Heart Failure

Asking for Help and Prayers.

First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but after much prayer and reflection, I am humbly reaching out for support for my family.


My name is David, and I am a military veteran who proudly served my country from 2000 to 2008. Throughout my life, I have always worked hard to provide for my family and face challenges head-on. However, over the past year, I have been fighting a battle that I never expected.


I was diagnosed with heart failure, and the condition left me unable to work for more than a year. What began as a health crisis quickly became a financial crisis for my family. During that time, medical bills continued to grow, everyday expenses piled up, and despite our best efforts, we fell behind financially.


My wife and I are raising four wonderful children, and our greatest concern has always been making sure they have what they need. As parents, it is heartbreaking to worry about how we will keep up with medical expenses, utility bills, and other basic necessities while trying to recover and rebuild our lives.


By the grace of God, I am still here today. There were many difficult moments when the future seemed uncertain, but God's faithfulness carried us through. We continue to trust in His plan and believe that even in the darkest seasons, He provides hope through the kindness and compassion of others.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used to help pay outstanding medical bills, utility expenses, and other essential household obligations that accumulated during my illness and inability to work. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for our family and help relieve some of the burden we have been carrying.


If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and for sharing our story with others. We believe in the power of prayer and know that God can work through people in amazing ways.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your help will not only ease a financial burden but also remind our family that we are not alone in this journey.


"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." – Psalm 46:1


May God bless you and your family.


With gratitude,


David, his wife, and their four children ❤️🙏

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