A Vehicle Means a Job, Stability, and Hope for My

My name is William, and I am a 58-year-old husband and father of two. Three months ago, I was laid off from my seasonal job, and since then I have been searching

for a way to provide for my family and regain financial stability.

I have a clean background, a clean Arizona driver's license, and I am drug-free. I am ready and willing to work. My plan is to earn income through delivery services

such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Amazon Flex, and other delivery platforms. These opportunities would allow me to start working quickly and support my family again.





The biggest obstacle standing in my way is transportation. I currently do not have a vehicle, which prevents me from accepting delivery work and generating income.

My daughter is preparing to start college, and I want to do everything I can to help support her future while continuing to provide for my family.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for a chance. Every donation, regardless of size, will go toward obtaining reliable transportation so I can get back to

work and become self-sufficient again. Once I am back on my feet financially, I hope to pay forward the kindness that others have shown me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support, prayers, donations, and shares of this campaign mean more than words can express. Together, you can help me

turn a difficult setback into a new beginning.



