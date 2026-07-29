A TRUCKERS FINAL JOURNEY

On June 1, 2026 - James Thompson, my sister's husband, passed unexpectedly while working out of state. He was her protector, her provider and her best friend. He was a quiet man who focused intently on making a living in his job as an over the road truck driver. Because James passed in another state, it is up to his wife Kristy to bring him home. She is trying to hold everything together emotionally and financially, and doing much of it alone, while grieving her husband. There are costs most people don't see and that many aren't prepared for and those are the costs we want to cover with this fundraiser. James was a veteran of the Army and the Navy. He was loyal, dedicated and had an unmatched work ethic. James was a true family man and his death has left a huge hole in the heart of our family.

Funds raised here will be used to cover the cost of transporting James back home, his memorial service, paying the bills left behind and for other financial needs during this difficult time. Any donation is appreciated.





On June 1st James Thompson, my sister's husband, passed unexpectedly while working in another state. (James was her protector, her provider and her life long love, her best friend). He was a quiet man who focused intently on making a living in his job as an over the road truck driver. He was a veteran of the Army and the Navy. James was kind, loyal, dedicated and had an unmatched work ethic. James was a husband, brother, son and a friend to all who met him. He will be truly missed. Because James passed in another state it is up to his wife, Kristy to bring him home. She is trying to hold everything together emotionally, physically, and financially, and doing much of it alone, while grieving her husband. There are costs most people don't see and those are the costs we want to cover with this fundraiser. Funds raised here will be used at her discretion to cover the costs of transporting him back home, his memorial service, paying bills left behind and for other financial needs during this difficult time. Any support is appreciated.