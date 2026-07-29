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A TRIBE CALLED LOVE ( Namibia Documentary)

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHayley Fekete

A TRIBE CALLED LOVE ( Namibia Documentary)

The road to the Himba villages is not a road at all, just a rust-colored spine of dust and stone cutting through a world that feels older than time. Namibia does not greet you; it welcomes you back. The air smells of dry riverbeds and ancient fires. And somewhere beyond the granite koppies and the skeletal camelthorn trees, I found what I had been searching for: the original people whose rhythm still beats in harmony with the earth.


My Blessing… Her name was Beauty. And she was fittingly inside and out.


We sat in the curve of a kraal, the afternoon sun setting her otjize-coated skin aglow, that sacred blend of butterfat and ochre, the color of dawn and iron and belonging. Her eyes held no hurry. When she spoke, her voice carried the weight of grandmothers and the laughter of children all at once. She told me about the rains, about the ancestors who walk beside her in the wind, about the rituals that mark a girl becoming a woman, a warrior becoming an elder. She did not perform her culture. She breathed it.


I asked her what love meant to her people.


She smiled and pointed to the fire that never goes out in the center of the village. “That,” she said. “It cooks our food, warms our nights, and reminds us that even when we sleep, something must stay awake for the others.”


That moment became the heartbeat of my documentary, A Tribe Called Love.


This film is not a travelogue. It is a pilgrimage. Through the lens, I want to honor not just the traditions of the Himba, but their timelessness—the way they have held onto their cosmology while the world outside spun itself dizzy. I want to document the energy of a community braiding each other’s hair before a ceremony. The quiet devotion of a mother grinding millet before dawn. The way a young herder greets a baobab tree like an old uncle.


A Tribe Called Love is an invitation to remember that we are all elemental. The Himba do not romanticize nature; they are nature. When they dance, the dust rises like prayer. When they mourn, the land mourns with them. Their connection to wind, fire, water, and stone is not a philosophy, it is a fact.


Beauty taught me that love is not a feeling. It is a burning fire within us all. A way of surviving the desert together. A way of keeping the fire alive for the one who comes home last. A spirit of family and home. 


This film is my offering. Not to capture the Himba, but to be captured by them. To let their truth wash over a world starving for authenticity. Because in the end, a tribe called love is not a place you go.


It is a way you return. The one tribe we all can belong to, Love


I hope all who sees this sees the sincerity in intention and word and can find inspiration and empathy to help this cause, this documentary this call to movement for your tribe and my own.


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