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Help Me Get To Thailand For ASAP Medical Treatment

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byGenevive Rene'e Lane Nichols

Fundraiser funds will be received by Genevive Rene'e Lane Nichols

Help Me Get To Thailand For ASAP Medical Treatment

A beautiful wisdom guided door has opened for my current healing journey and I am preparing to relocate from California to the peaceful coast of Khao Takiab, Hua Hin, for an emergency evaluation of the current Spontaneous Venus Fistula leak. For the past 6 years, I have utilized the U.S. medical system to support the intricacy of my surprise Subdural Hematomas x2 in Feb 2021 and March 2021( spontaneously within 7 days of each brain bleed) with the first spontaneous venous fistula cerebral spinal fluid leak found in December 2023, after 2 years of not knowing my brain was sagging to the extent of enlarging my pituitary gland! There are specialists here, but none equipped to support the continuous spontaneous venous fistula leaks, I am experiencing along my spine. My care has reached a plateau where no further recovery answers are being provided. The 2nd brain bleed left total blindness in my left eye from the embolism procedure on the right side of my brain.

Currently disabled (It is not comprehended how leaking spinal fluid into your venous system can mentally, physically and emotionally drain you), as these medical emergencies remain unresolved. My ultimate goal is to return to the vibrant, strong woman I am meant to be, reclaim my vitality, fulfill my purpose and use my recovery as a blueprint to actively guide and support others navigating their own complex medical journeys~

I am choosing to trust the guidance to invest in a fresh opportunity:


Immediate access to the world-class specialists at Bangkok/ Hua Hin Hospitals, combined with the natural grounding energy of the ocean air~ I am managing this transition with strict financial efficiency, to protect my monthly SSDI of $1,370. I have a budget of 12,00 THB/month($360.84 USD) for a 1-bedroom unit, a Global Insurance Plan of $300/month to secure cashless, direct billing medical care~ To bypass heavy platform fees and maintain a high vibrational space, I am sharing my vision directly through this quiet, comment-free avenue~ I am grateful for your contribution from your abundance, to invest in my health infrastructure and future wellness advocacy~ You can contribute securely and fee-free, via my private Wise link: wise.com/pay/me/genevivereneel


With all the research I have done in these last 2 months, realistically, Thailand is the healthiest option for my current budget and immediate medical support/care available to me~

Every dollar goes 100% towards my initial upfront expenses necessary for this emergency transition for lifesaving complex medical care/support:

*Flight Total:$1,344.20

*Housing Security Deposit fees: $1,200 =$400x(3)

*Transportation from Airport to the hotel $103

Initial Hotel stay: $555 for 5 nights, while I secure a place to reside, during treatments and full recovery time~

*International Medical Insurance Fee $300


I am grateful for your guidance, your beautiful alignment with my vision, and for helping me receive this lifegiving Gift Of Today! May your generosity return to you tenfold~

ASHE`


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