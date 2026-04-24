A Thousand Dollars Between Survival and Stability

For the first time in my 40 years of life, I found myself homeless.





It’s something I never imagined would happen to me. No matter how hard life got, I always believed I would find a way to keep a roof over my head. But life has a way of changing everything in an instant. Circumstances beyond my control left me without a place to call home, and suddenly my car became more than transportation—it became my shelter, my safety, and my only remaining piece of stability.





Every night, I lock the doors and try to convince myself that I’m safe. My car is where I sleep, where I keep my belongings, where I escape the weather, and where I gather the strength to face another day. It is the only space I have left that feels like my own.





The problem is that my car is falling apart.





The vehicle I depend on for survival desperately needs repairs. Every strange noise, every warning light, every new mechanical issue fills me with fear because if my car breaks down completely, I lose everything. I lose my shelter. I lose my ability to get to appointments. Most importantly, I lose my ability to work.





I am doing gig work every day that I can to survive. I take every opportunity available to earn enough money for food, fuel, and basic necessities. But the cost of repairs has become more than I can manage while trying to meet my daily needs.





I am seeking $1,000 to complete the repairs necessary to keep my vehicle safe and reliable. This assistance would help ensure that I can continue earning income through gig work while I work toward securing permanent housing and rebuilding my life.





This isn’t about luxury or convenience. It’s about survival.





The road back from homelessness is difficult, but I haven’t given up. I get up every day and keep pushing forward, determined to create a better future for myself. With your support, I can keep my car on the road, continue working, and maintain the one safe space I have while I fight to get back on my feet.





Every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement helps more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to hear my story and for helping me hold on to hope during one of the hardest chapters of my life. ❤️



