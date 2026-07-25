A Teacher Asking for a Little Help until Payday.

Hi everyone,

This is not easy for me to write. I have always believed in working hard and taking care of my responsibilities, so asking for help is something I never imagined I would have to do.

I am a middle school teacher getting ready to begin my second year of teaching on August 10. I truly love what I do, and I am excited to get back into the classroom with my students.

Like many teachers, I am paid once a month during the school year. My first paycheck for the new school year won’t arrive until the end of August, but my July bills are due before then.

In April, I purchased a reliable vehicle so I could get to work every day. I have made every payment on time and am doing everything I can to stay current, but I am worried about making my July car payment along with my other monthly bills.

This summer, I tried to earn extra income by cleaning beach houses. I wanted to work rather than ask anyone for help. Unfortunately, because of fibromyalgia, the physical demands became more than my body could handle. My ankles swelled, I became physically sick, and I had to stop. That was a very difficult decision because I never want people to think I’m unwilling to work. The truth is, I tried, I just reached a point where my health wouldn’t let me continue.

Once I return to teaching, I will have a steady income again. I have also already made the decision that beginning this school year, I will set aside money every month so I won’t find myself in this position next summer.

If you are able to help in any way, no matter how small, I would be incredibly grateful. If you are unable to give, I completely understand, and sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support or prayers you can offer. Your generosity will help me get through this difficult month until I am back in the classroom doing the job I love.