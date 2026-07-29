A survivor's new start

​I'm a mother of four daughters, and I am reaching out from a place of desperation, but also immense hope and determination.

​Last year, my life was nearly taken in a vicious attack by a man. Surviving that experience and the subsequent recovery has been the greatest challenge of my life, but it has only strengthened my resolve to protect my family and transform my pain into purpose.

​My current focus is securing a foundation of comfort and stability for my daughters and granddaughters. More importantly, I am ready to go back to school to become a certified domestic violence counselor. I want to use my personal story of survival to advocate for and counsel other victims, helping them find safety and a voice.

​I am not just asking for help; I am asking for an investment in a future where I can stand strong, provide everything my family needs, and dedicating my career to preventing the trauma I endured. A fresh start—whether it involves educational funding or assistance to gain stable ground—would allow me to stop surviving and finally start truly living and giving back.

​Thank you for considering my story. I am prepared to work incredibly hard to make this happen.

​Sincerely,

Tosha Phipps

Chapel Hill, NC

tosha3104@gmail.com and/or 984-364-1384