A surprise return to teaching!

In a surprising turn of events, after a decade of mostly being an at-home parent, I've returning to classroom teaching! Last year was a wild year as I adjusted to being back in the classroom (and bringing my kids to work with me!). I worked part-time, and this coming fall I'll be full-time. I teach reading, writing, and Spanish!





I never thought I'd return to teaching. I was writing and it was going well, and thought I'd continue on that path, but it seems God had other things in store for me! Part of the reason for my decision to go back to the classroom is that I love the educational philosophy of the school. Some of the values of Catholic classical education are:

-Seeing students as whole people and thus educating them not just for a future education/career, but for a meaningful life

-A low-technology approach with lots of pen-and-paper work, reading physical books, and interacting with one another

-Teaching in a way that reflects the way children naturally learn

-A centering of quality, beautiful things, both in the curriculum and in the environment





Because I'd been out of the profession for a decade, I didn't have much anymore by way of supplies, furniture, etc! Last year I was able to piece some things together with garage sale shopping and bringing in things from our house, as well as - let's be honest - dropping a good amount of our own money. This year, especially as I prepare to go full-time, I thought I'd reach out to my loved ones and community to ask for some support! Would you consider making a donation to support my reading/writing/Spanish work with 5th and 6th grade students?





Here's a sampling of things I'd like to purchase for my classroom:

-An organizing system for student laptops (which we use minimally but we do use)

-A paper organizer that can double as student mailboxes (ideally a wooden one)

-More beautiful/sacred art (good art elevates our spirits and expands our minds!)

-More string lights to make for a cozier environment (boo to fluorescents)

-Many more books for my classroom library, especially rounding out my collection of classics (books that have been read and loved by many over the years)

-Spinny bookshelves that make categorizing by genre and browsing easy (I have my eye on some really cool ones that are perfect for my space)

-Old-school board/other games (Great for building reasoning and social skills)





I'm really looking forward to the second year of this new(/old) venture. I've experienced so much joy in returning to the classroom - thankful that God knows what we need better than we do! I love teaching, truly. There's nothing more precious than children!





Thank you for your time and consideration! You can trust I'll spend your money well - I'm pretty thrifty. I'll be sure to share pictures of what I purchase with everyone who donates.





Please pray for me as I continue on this unexpected path!





Amber.





P.S. I set this at $500 because you have to choose an amount, but whether the amount ends up being lower or higher, know I'll use every bit that comes my way for the uplifting of our students and school. Thank you, truly, for considering a gift!



