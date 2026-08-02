+ + +

Mercy on the Move to obtain an urgently needed laptop. Donations are tax deductible.

+ + +





Dear Friends, Benefactors, and Well-Wishers,





Warm greetings in Christ!





My name is Brother Mebantei, and I am a seminarian from India. I am currently pursuing my Theological Studies as I discern and prepare for the sacred calling of becoming a Catholic Priest.





As part of my formation, my coursework requires extensive academic research, writing assignments, reading sacred scriptures and theological documents, and preparing presentations. To keep up with my academic obligations and studies effectively, I urgently need a reliable laptop.





The total cost for a suitable laptop that will last throughout my studies is $300 USD.





As a student in seminary formation, I rely on the kindness and generosity of supporters like you to help cover the cost of these essential educational tools. I humbly reach out to ask for your support—whether through a financial contribution of any amount or by sharing this fundraiser with others.





Donate: Any amount, large or small, brings me one step closer to my goal.





Please know that every donation is a blessing. In heartfelt gratitude for your support, I will keep all of you and your personal intentions in my daily prayers and offer them up during my spiritual devotion.





May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity!





In Christ,





Brother Mebantei