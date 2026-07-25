I Leave My Future and Dream in God’s Hands

Hello,

My name is Hasnat Mahmud Zihad, and I am a Computer Science student from Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever done.

I have always believed that if I worked hard, stayed honest, and trusted God, He would guide my path. That belief has carried me through many difficult days . Today, I am facing one of the biggest challenges of my life.

Because of financial hardship, I may not be able to continue my university education. Last 2 days i don’t come at my home because of family money crisis .If that happens, I will accept that perhaps God has a different plan for me. I do not want to lose hope or lose my faith.

But I also believe that faith is not about giving up without trying.

Before accepting defeat, I want to do everything I possibly can.

That is why I am here today—not because I expect anyone owes me anything, but because sometimes God answers our prayers through the kindness of other people.

There were nights when I looked up at the sky and quietly asked,

“God… who should I ask for help?”

Then I realized something.

Maybe I don’t have to know.

Maybe God already knows.

Maybe He is reading this through you.

If you are reading my story today, perhaps this is how my prayer has reached the world.

If you are able to help, your generosity will help me continue my education and keep my dream alive.

If you are not in a position to donate, I completely understand.

I have one humble request.

Please remember me in your prayers.

Pray that God does not let financial hardship become the reason I cannot finish my education.

Pray that He gives me the strength to keep going.

And if my dreams change, I pray they change only because God has prepared something even better for me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

May God bless you and your family for every act of kindness, whether it is a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this page with others.

With sincere gratitude,

Hasnat Mahmud Zihad

Computer Science Student







