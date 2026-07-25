A Struggling Worker From Bangladesh Seeking Help T

I am a poor man from Bangladesh, and I am sharing my story with hope in my heart.

I was born into a very poor family. When I grew up, my family took loans to send me to Malaysia so I could work and support them. My only dream was to build a better life for my family and repay the debts.

Unfortunately, my life became much harder. After some time in Malaysia, I was found by immigration authorities in another city and I was sent to detention. I spent 25 difficult days there.

During that time, someone who promised to help asked my family for a large amount of money. My family was already struggling, but they borrowed more money and paid because they wanted to free me. Sadly, that person took the money and disappeared.

Later, my workplace contacted the Bangladesh Embassy, and the Embassy communicated with my family. More money was needed to complete the process, but my family had already fallen into heavy debt. They borrowed again and somehow managed to bring me out.

Today, I am carrying a huge burden of debt. I work hard, but the amount is so large that it feels impossible to repay. I fear that my entire life may pass while still trying to clear this debt.

I am not asking for luxury. I only want a chance to rebuild my life and free my family from this heavy burden.

If you can support me, even a small contribution can make a big difference. Your kindness can give me hope and help me start again.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story and for any support you can provide.

Bank Details: Account Name: Md. Al Farhad Account Number: 1372101255031 Bank Name: Pubali Bank Limited – Kotchandpur Sub Branch SWIFT/BIC Code: PUBABDDH Branch Address: Kotchandpur, Jhenaidah, Bangladesh Country: Bangladesh