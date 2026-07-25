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A Story Still Being Written: Hope for Mia and the

Goal₱1,000,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byNicklas Sandin

Fundraiser funds will be received by NS GROWTH BOOST OPC

A Story Still Being Written: Hope for Mia and the

In the mountains of Southern Leyte, Philippines, 10-year-old Mia Ramirez used to wake up to the sound of roosters and her little brother giggling. Their family lived simply but happily—her father fished, her mother sold vegetables, and Mia walked to school dreaming of becoming a nurse one day. Everything changed in late 2025.

First came the powerful typhoon that slammed into the Visayas, flooding their village, destroying their small home, and washing away their crops and fishing boat. Then, just weeks later, a strong earthquake rocked the region, cracking the already weakened ground and triggering landslides that buried what little remained. The double disaster left Mia’s family in deep poverty. Their makeshift shelter of tarpaulin and salvaged wood leaks when it rains. Medical supplies are scarce. Mia’s younger brother, four-year-old Lucas, now struggles with frequent coughs and fever from the damp, dusty conditions. Mia herself has developed a persistent infection in her leg from a wound during the evacuation that never healed properly because they couldn’t afford consistent medicine or proper care.

Today, months after the typhoon and earthquake, the family remains deeply affected. The local school is partially repaired but overcrowded and short on books and clean water. Many children, including Mia, miss classes to help their parents scavenge for scrap or work in the fields. Rosa, their mother, now a widow after her husband was injured during the quake and later succumbed to complications, whispers prayers every night. “I just want my children to be healthy and go to school again,” she says softly. The family survives on relief rice that sometimes runs out, and Mia often gives her portion to Lucas so he can grow stronger.

Despite the hardship, small sparks of bayanihan (community spirit) shine through. Local volunteers and teachers organize makeshift learning sessions under tents. A nearby medical outreach team visits occasionally, but they desperately need more support for ongoing care—especially for children like Mia and Lucas whose conditions worsen in the post-disaster environment.

This is not a story with a neat ending yet. Mia still draws pictures of her dream hospital in the dirt with a stick, telling her brother, “When I become a nurse, I will help all the kids hurt by the big wind and the shaking earth.” Her eyes light up with hope, even as her leg pains her and Lucas coughs through the night. The road to recovery is long: they need stable shelter, nutritious food, proper medical treatment and medicines for the children, school supplies, and support so families can rebuild livelihoods.

Stories like Mia’s are happening right now across communities still reeling from typhoons and earthquakes in the Philippines. Children’s futures hang in the balance—innocent lives caught between disaster and poverty, full of potential if given a chance. Your support can provide immediate relief (food, medicine, clean water) and lasting help (education, medical care, safer homes).

Every donation, no matter the size, brings warmth and real impact—like medicine for Mia’s leg, a blanket for Lucas, or books that keep their dreams alive. Organizations working on the ground, such as local Red Cross chapters, Philippine disaster relief groups, and child-focused charities, are stretched thin but ready to turn compassion into action.

If Mia’s quiet strength and the resilience of these families move you, consider joining the many kind hearts already helping. Together, we can write a brighter next chapter for these children—one where they don’t just survive the storms, but thrive after them.

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