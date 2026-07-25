A Story of Love, Family, and Hope

My mother passed away in 2012, and when my husband and I got married in 2013, I told him we couldn’t leave my dad behind. So, we moved in with him, sharing our lives, helping out with bills, and taking care of things around the house together.

After a few years, my dad was longing for companionship. He wanted to meet someone special to go out to dinners and share good conversations with. He always affectionately called my husband and me "the kids," so naturally, he was looking for someone his own age. On top of that, he had a very specific wishlist: he wanted a lady who had never been married and had no children. I joked with him, saying, "So you want someone younger than me if you can even find her!" He just smiled and said, "God can bring me someone like that."

Well, long story short, he met Susan, and they fell in love and got married.

After my dad passed away in June 2022, we welcomed Susan to move right in with us, because she has truly become like a second mother to us. I love her so much, and we are so much alike in the best ways.

The challenge we are facing now is our home. We live in a two-story house with not enough room downstairs, and adding on isn't an option because we live in a neighborhood. We desperately need to build a handicapped-accessible home so Susan can safely move around, finally have her own dedicated space, and enjoy a room to do her crafts.

With the current price of land and building materials, we are feeling overwhelmed about how to make this happen. My husband works as a school bus driver—doing a job he loves mostly to give back to the community—and while I went to college, my work as an administrative assistant brings in a very modest income.

We love Susan dearly and just want to give her the comfortable, accessible home she deserves. We are simply hoping and praying for a way to get this project started.



