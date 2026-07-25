A story of Faith, Perseverance and Community

Our names are Wendy Gambino and Terry Sutton, owners of Sweet Treats Cannery, LLC and founders of Cross Roads Farm in Dudley, Georgia. We are writing to share not only our need, but also the story behind the dream God has placed on our hearts.

Sweet Treats Cannery began with a simple purpose—to preserve the harvest of local farmers, reduce food waste, and provide families with wholesome, locally made food. What began as a small home-based business has grown into a mission that reaches far beyond canning. Through the years we have had the privilege of working alongside local farmers, small businesses, youth organizations, and families who share our passion for agriculture and serving others.

As our business grew, so did our vision. We knew God was calling us to create something bigger than a cannery.

That vision became Cross Roads Farm, the place Sweet Treats Cannery now proudly calls home. Cross Roads Farm is being built to serve our community by connecting people with agriculture and with one another. Our dream is to create a place where families can learn where food comes from, children can develop practical skills, local farmers can find support and new markets, and neighbors can gather through educational classes, food preservation demonstrations, and community events. We believe caring for the land and feeding our neighbors are acts of faithful stewardship, and we hope this farm becomes a place where faith, service, education, and agriculture come together.

Like many small family businesses, our journey has not been without hardship.

As we worked toward opening our new licensed cannery, we encountered unforeseen septic system requirements during the permitting process. What we believed would be a straightforward step quickly became months of engineering reviews, soil studies, surveys, professional consultations, redesigns, and additional permitting expenses. These unexpected costs have exhausted funds that were originally set aside for construction and equipment, delaying the opening of our facility.

Despite these setbacks, we have refused to give up. We continue to work with state and local agencies to meet every requirement because we believe this project is worth fighting for. Every obstacle has strengthened our faith that God has a purpose for this work and that, in His timing, this dream will become a reality.

We are humbly asking for your prayers and financial support to help us overcome these unexpected infrastructure expenses. Your generosity will directly help us complete the work necessary to open Sweet Treats Cannery at Cross Roads Farm so we can continue preserving locally grown food, supporting Georgia farmers, teaching food preservation skills, and creating opportunities for our community.

Our long-term vision reaches beyond our own family. We hope to establish a place where youth can learn valuable life skills, where local growers have another outlet for their harvests, where families discover the importance of locally grown food, and where community members gather to learn, serve, and encourage one another. We believe these opportunities strengthen families, build healthier communities, and honor God through faithful stewardship of His blessings.

No gift is too small, and every prayer is deeply appreciated. Whether you choose to give financially, share our story, or simply pray for wisdom and favor throughout this process, you become part of the work God is doing through Sweet Treats Cannery and Cross Roads Farm.

Thank you for taking the time to learn about our journey. We are grateful for your kindness, your encouragement, and your prayers. We trust that God will continue to open doors, provide what is needed, and use this ministry to bless many lives for years to come.

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." — Proverbs 16:3

With heartfelt gratitude,

Wendy Gambino

Terry Sutton

Owners

Sweet Treats Cannery, LLC

Cross Roads Farm

Dudley, Georgia