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A Start In Life

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimora Wickliffe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimora Wickliffe

A Start In Life

Hi, my name is Kimora Wickliffe, I’m 19, and I’m starting to fundraiser to hopefully get some help as I’m am currently struggling with my life right now. I had to drop out of high school when I was 16 due to what my parents thought was me being selfish, when in reality I was mentally going through something and really needed help, but just didn’t know how to ask. I’ve been moving around place from place with family members hoping for a chance to get on my feet, but I’ve gotten nowhere. I now live with my dad, and been here for a couple months. Out of multiple rejections and ghosts from jobs I encountered only one, but was unknowingly fired. They were already barely paying me anything, and did not want to give me more hours when asked. I was making up to $200 every two weeks, not really anything to get by, but I made it stretch. I realize my biggest issue is transportation, I’ve had countless interviews but cannot make it to them due to my dad working all the time. I know I’m only 19 but I feel like my life is slowly disintegrating already. I’m at home all the time feeling guilty not being able to help out. I would love to go back to school and finish, I have so many talents and things that I can do that’s just going to waste. I want to perfect my craft and be something big one day, and hopefully help others in need just like me.

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