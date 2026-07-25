GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Stadium Reunion: Dad & Son's Dream Come True

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byscott davis

A Stadium Reunion: Dad & Son's Dream Come True

🏈💙❤️ Hey everyone! I've got a story that's tugging at my heartstrings, and it all started with one simple idea: bringing my dad to see the Los Angeles Chargers play against the New England Patriots. We've been separated for 20 years, ever since I was ADOPTED. But recently, fate intervened— fate has reunited us after decades! And now, we're setting our sights on an unforgettable moment together: attending a live NFL game! But let me tell you, it wasn’t all hugs and smiles from the start. My dad had built a new life far away, and coming back meant confronting many painful memories—a chapter closed without closure. It took courage, commitment to healing, and an unexpected invitation from my mom (who somehow knew about our match-up) for us to even begin talking again. The moment we met up at that Chargers game in LA? That was electric! We laughed, cried, and rediscovered each other through shared love of football—the universal language of brotherhood reunited by the joy it brings. And now, as I watch him light up with excitement over seeing his favorite team play live again... well, all those years apart feel like a distant echo in our laughter-filled stadium seats. But here’s where we need your help: securing tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime experience isn't just about football; it’s about honoring the journey that led us back together—to make sure these moments of joy and connection can keep unfolding without barriers. We want to cover costs related to attending, which include not just game tickets but also food, lodging, and transportation for this special reunion trip from San Diego to Inglewood on November 29th, 2026. This is more than a bucket list item; it’s about writing the next chapter in our family saga—a testament that even when life pulls us apart, love always finds its way back home. Imagine how much bigger and louder those cheers will be if they come from both of us! So here's my call to action: Let's make this happen for them! Your support isn’t just about money—it's a stamp of approval on the bond that only family shares, standing together in moments meant to bring joy and healing. Any amount helps turn what might seem impossible into an unforgettable reality. Will you join us? Together, we can make this dream come true for them! 🎟️🏈❤️ #FamilyGoals

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve