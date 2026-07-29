A Space for Memories Help Me Create Room for Love





Hi everyone,





I'm reaching out for support during a challenging time. Due to my recent move and bad decisions with buying houses where I overextended myself to family, I'm finding myself depleted of funds and unable to cover the shipping costs for my personal belongings. These items include important photographs and cherished mementos that hold great sentimental value for me. Also clothes, furniture, jewelry, personal keepsakes... ✨️

I would greatly appreciate any contributions you can make to help me bring these memories back home. Your support would mean the world to me and allow me to preserve the fragments of my past that are so important.

I also need to account for expenses related to my trip there, as I will be driving. Any assistance or support you could provide would help make this journey possible for me.





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"I grew up in New Jersey and it is home to me. I always find myself feeling sad to be away; my biggest regret was ever leaving. My heart longs to return and make my dream of coming back a reality, a journey I hope to embark on with my cherished belongings by my side."





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Thank you for considering helping me in this time of need ❤️