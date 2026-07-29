A South African military veterans plea

I am a South African from EastLondon. I am a former soldier who served in the South African Defence Force during the apartheid era. Like many men of my generation, I answered the call of duty during a turbulent time in our country's history. Those years shaped me, but today my focus is entirely on my family.





We had some drama at my elderly parents home recently at 4am. Their back door was kicked in and destroyed. On of the security gates was also damaged after it was forced open.





I'm asking for assistance to secure their home and try ensure their safety. Both my parents suffer from dementia and are too old to take up President Trump's offer of becoming refugees in the USA.





I would appreciate any help to keep them safe.



