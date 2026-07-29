"A smile begins with an Egyptian pound."

Hello Everyone,

My name is Abdelrahim Marwan Abdelrahim Shahwan. I am 20 years old, from Gaza, Palestine, and I also hold Egyptian citizenship.

Like many others, my life was turned upside down due to the devastating war in Gaza. In an instant, everything I had worked for vanished. I lost my home, my business, and the peaceful life I spent years building. With nothing left but hope, I had to evacuate and travel to Egypt to survive.

At 20 years old, I find myself standing at a crossroads. My past was taken from me, but I refuse to let the war take my future. I am safe now in Egypt, but starting a new life from scratch is an uphill battle.

I am launching this campaign because I want to rebuild my life, continue my journey, and secure a brighter future. Your support will help me find a stable place to live, cover basic living expenses, and hopefully, restart a small project or business to become self-sufficient again.

Every single donation—no matter how small—can create a massive impact. Your "small change" can truly bring a "big change" to my life. If you cannot donate, please share my story with your family and friends.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, compassion, and support.