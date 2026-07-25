A Small Shop for My Family

I don’t really know how to write something like this.

I have started this letter many times, and every time I delete it.

Maybe because asking for help feels heavier than I thought it would.





Maybe because I was raised to believe that a person should work quietly, carry their responsibilities, and never let the world see how tired they are.





But I am tired.





Not tired of trying.





Just tired of feeling that no matter how hard we work, we are always one step away from breathing.





---





For a long time, my family has had a simple dream.





Not a big company.





Not a rich life.





Not anything fancy.





Just a small shop.





A clean little place with shelves, lights, a front door, and a sign that says **Open**.





A place where we can work with our own hands.





A place where my family can build something honest.





A place that feels like ours.





I know it may sound small to some people.





But to us, it means everything.





---





I imagine it often.





Opening the door early in the morning.





Turning on the lights.





Wiping the counter.





Arranging the products on the shelves.





Hearing the little bell above the door when the first customer walks in.





It is such a simple sound.





But in my mind, it sounds like hope.





---





I don’t dream of becoming rich.





I dream of stability.





I dream of a month where we do not have to count every coin twice.





I dream of seeing my family sleep without worry on their faces.





I dream of being able to say, “We are okay,” and mean it.





For years, we kept telling ourselves:





“Soon.”





“Just a little longer.”





“Next month will be better.”





But life has a way of testing people quietly.





A bill comes.





A repair comes.





A responsibility comes.





And the dream moves a little farther away.





---





There are nights when I sit alone and think about the shop.





I can see it so clearly that it almost hurts.





The empty shelves waiting to be filled.





The lights waiting to be turned on.





The first receipt.





The first customer.





The first day we close the door at night, exhausted, but proud.





And maybe that is what hurts the most.





Not that the dream is impossible.





But that it feels close enough to see...





and still too far to reach alone.





---





I am not writing this because I want anyone to feel sorry for us.





I am writing because sometimes a family can work hard, do everything they can, and still need a hand to cross the last part of the road.





That is not easy to admit.





I have tried to avoid writing these words.





But pride does not pay rent.





Silence does not fill shelves.





And dreams do not survive forever if we keep pretending we do not need help.





---





If you choose to support this little dream, please know what it means.





It means more than products on shelves.





It means one family gets a chance to stand on its own feet.





It means a door can open every morning instead of another dream staying locked.





It means children can see that honest work is still worth believing in.





It means that a small shop, in a small corner of the world, can become the beginning of a new life.





---





And if you cannot help financially, I understand.





Really.





Life is not easy for many people.





But even sharing this, praying for us, or simply reading our story means something.





Because sometimes, when you feel invisible, knowing that someone stopped and cared is enough to give you strength for one more day.





Thank you for reading.





Thank you for your kindness.





And thank you for reminding us that even small dreams deserve a chance.