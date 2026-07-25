GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Small Shop for My Family

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBaker Odeh

A Small Shop for My Family

I don’t really know how to write something like this.

I have started this letter many times, and every time I delete it.

Maybe because asking for help feels heavier than I thought it would.


Maybe because I was raised to believe that a person should work quietly, carry their responsibilities, and never let the world see how tired they are.


But I am tired.


Not tired of trying.


Just tired of feeling that no matter how hard we work, we are always one step away from breathing.


---


For a long time, my family has had a simple dream.


Not a big company.


Not a rich life.


Not anything fancy.


Just a small shop.


A clean little place with shelves, lights, a front door, and a sign that says **Open**.


A place where we can work with our own hands.


A place where my family can build something honest.


A place that feels like ours.


I know it may sound small to some people.


But to us, it means everything.


---


I imagine it often.


Opening the door early in the morning.


Turning on the lights.


Wiping the counter.


Arranging the products on the shelves.


Hearing the little bell above the door when the first customer walks in.


It is such a simple sound.


But in my mind, it sounds like hope.


---


I don’t dream of becoming rich.


I dream of stability.


I dream of a month where we do not have to count every coin twice.


I dream of seeing my family sleep without worry on their faces.


I dream of being able to say, “We are okay,” and mean it.


For years, we kept telling ourselves:


“Soon.”


“Just a little longer.”


“Next month will be better.”


But life has a way of testing people quietly.


A bill comes.


A repair comes.


A responsibility comes.


And the dream moves a little farther away.


---


There are nights when I sit alone and think about the shop.


I can see it so clearly that it almost hurts.


The empty shelves waiting to be filled.


The lights waiting to be turned on.


The first receipt.


The first customer.


The first day we close the door at night, exhausted, but proud.


And maybe that is what hurts the most.


Not that the dream is impossible.


But that it feels close enough to see...


and still too far to reach alone.


---


I am not writing this because I want anyone to feel sorry for us.


I am writing because sometimes a family can work hard, do everything they can, and still need a hand to cross the last part of the road.


That is not easy to admit.


I have tried to avoid writing these words.


But pride does not pay rent.


Silence does not fill shelves.


And dreams do not survive forever if we keep pretending we do not need help.


---


If you choose to support this little dream, please know what it means.


It means more than products on shelves.


It means one family gets a chance to stand on its own feet.


It means a door can open every morning instead of another dream staying locked.


It means children can see that honest work is still worth believing in.


It means that a small shop, in a small corner of the world, can become the beginning of a new life.


---


And if you cannot help financially, I understand.


Really.


Life is not easy for many people.


But even sharing this, praying for us, or simply reading our story means something.


Because sometimes, when you feel invisible, knowing that someone stopped and cared is enough to give you strength for one more day.


Thank you for reading.


Thank you for your kindness.


And thank you for reminding us that even small dreams deserve a chance.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve