A small help with kindness

My name is Danielle I’m looking to raise money to pay bills,get food and clothes because school is starting back. It’s hard for me to get a job at the moment as I have no money to get back and forth to work, I’m trying to get Ebt it’s a hold because someone used my child SS number to get them, I’m just asking if you can help please do, I’m a single mother of 2 girls I’m trying just need a little help if you can please donate what you can would be greatly appreciated.