A small blessing to long time prayers

Hello everyone my name is Sarah my mother died last year leaving me and my three siblings alone. I ran away from my abusive dad and moved in with a friend without a car I cannot see my brothers like I want too they are still young and need the older sibling help. I do have a job but times are harder now and I desperately need a car so I can work more and bring my brother home and also to see my sick grandma who is currently on end of life care without a car I cannot see her as much as I want please donate what you can. And praise be to God always.