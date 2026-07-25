A Small Act of Kindness Can Change My Future

My name is Jeeva, and I am an international medical student from India currently studying in the Philippines. After years of hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, I am finally in my last year of medical school and am expected to graduate on December 3.

Today, I am reaching out with humility to ask for your help.

Due to severe financial difficulties, I am unable to pay the remaining balance of my tuition fees. My parents are elderly and have health problems, making it impossible for them to provide the financial support I need. Despite these challenges, I have continued my studies with the hope of becoming a doctor and serving others.

Over the years, I have done everything I could to stay in school. Unfortunately, the remaining tuition balance is beyond what my family can afford. Without clearing this balance, I may not be able to graduate on time, despite successfully reaching the final stage of my medical education.

I still need $3,910 USD to complete my medical studies. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my outstanding college tuition and graduation requirements. Even a small contribution can make a meaningful difference and bring me one step closer to achieving my dream of becoming a doctor. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or community would mean just as much.

Your kindness and generosity will give me the opportunity to complete my education and dedicate my future to caring for patients with compassion and integrity. I can also provide my student ID, enrollment documents, and official tuition balance for verification. If preferred, donations can be sent directly to my college’s bank account.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me complete my journey to becoming a doctor. Your small act of kindness could give me a life-changing opportunity and a brighter future.



