Mother of 2 - Help for Reliable Transportation





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





My name is Blaze, and I am a single mother of two daughters, ages 12 and 5. We recently relocated from Texas to Mississippi in hopes of gaining family support and building a more stable life. Unfortunately, that support has not been available, and I’ve been working to hold everything together on my own.





Right now, our biggest challenge is transportation.





Without a reliable vehicle, it has been extremely difficult to meet daily needs. There have been times we’ve struggled to get groceries, attend church, and maintain normal routines. My 5-year-old has also missed consistent school attendance due to lack of transportation.





On top of this, I’ve been diagnosed with severe carpal tunnel, which limits my ability to take on additional side work. Despite that, by God’s grace, I was able to secure a job a month ago and have been doing my best to catch up on bills and rebuild stability for my children.





Even with employment, I am still unable to save enough quickly enough for a reliable vehicle.





I am currently working on rebuilding my credit and planning for a future move back to Texas, where we will have more support and better opportunities. I’ve been setting aside small amounts when possible, even cutting back on basic expenses, to save toward a car.





A reliable vehicle would change everything for us. It would allow my children to attend school consistently, access basic necessities, and restore a sense of normal life and stability that we are currently missing.





Goal: $3,500





This will go directly toward a reliable used vehicle, registration, and basic repairs if needed.





Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page—means more than words can express. Thank you for helping my children and I get back on our feet.





With gratitude and faith,

Blaze