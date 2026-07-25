A single mother trying to escape homelessness

My name is Taura and I am raising money for a home for my son and I. We are currently homeless and desperately needing housing. I am our sole and only provider and due to no childcare I have had to stop working as I do not have any type of support. Your kindness will allow me to pay for childcare and go back to work so that I am able to save up for a new place before school starts. This gesture will help my family get back on track and will forever be one of the greatest gifts I could receive. A gift to be able to show my son I can persevere and that we will be okay as long as we remain honest and humble.