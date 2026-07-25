A Single Mon Desperate for Help

The Prehn Family needs your help. I am a single mother of two young kids who recently fled an abusive relationship with nothing but a paycheck and a jar of change. Life has been tough, and recently it's gotten even tougher. In the last week, I have been hit with thousands of dollars in medical bills for my child. On top of that, our car’s transmission broke, our roof started leaking, and the subfloor in my kids’ playroom is falling apart. I am doing my best to stay strong, but I’m running out of options and could really use some support.