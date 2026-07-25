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A Single Mom's Road Back to Stability

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobin Weldon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Robin Weldon

A Single Mom's Road Back to Stability

My name is Robin, and I'm a single mom trying to rebuild a life that was slowly unraveled over seven years by narcissist abuse. During that time, I often felt abandoned, devalued, and constantly questioning myself. Living through emotional abuse and gaslighting changed the way I think, the way I trust myself, and the way I move through the world. Even after leaving, the effects don't disappear overnight. There were a lot of traumatizing events that took place over that time.

Every day, I'm balancing healing while raising my children, managing a home, paying bills, making enough money to stay afloat, and trying to give my kids the love, stability, and experiences they deserve. The emotional weight can be exhausting. Some days it feels like my mind is fighting battles no one else can see, but life keeps moving forward. My children still need me, and I refuse to stop trying. But I do get snagged up in emotional turmoil, short term memory from long term abuse, ruminating on the experience, believing that I am enough, trying to not have a break down.

I work from home and spend every day looking for ways to build a better future, cleaning, and doing ny best as a parent with no partner to tag team it with me. I'm creating new income opportunities, learning new skills, and doing everything I can to become financially independent. I'm not asking someone to rescue me. I'm asking for a chance to keep rebuilding.

One of the biggest obstacles in my life is transportation.

I haven't driven since 2017. Over the years, I simply haven't been able to earn enough to purchase a dependable vehicle, keep up with insurance, and cover the other costs that come with owning a car. The things I was being put through kept me from being able to stay stable to accomplish goals. Being without transportation has affected nearly every part of our lives.

A reliable vehicle would mean so much more than transportation. It would mean freedom. It would mean taking my children to parks, the beach, museums, family outings, and activities without depending on someone else for a ride. It would mean getting to appointments more easily, running errands on my own schedule, and having the flexibility to pursue new opportunities that could help me increase my income and continue rebuilding our lives.

After so many years of feeling stuck, having reliable transportation would represent independence, confidence, and hope. It would open doors that have remained closed for far too long and allow me to create more opportunities for my family.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, or simply share my campaign, I would be incredibly grateful. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to a future where my children and I have more freedom, more stability, and more opportunities.

Thank you for believing in second chances. Thank you for believing in a mom who refuses to give up on herself or her children.

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