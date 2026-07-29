A single moms journey to RN and Midwifery

As a single mom of three, my journey into healthcare has been anything but easy — but through every setback, I truly believe God has continued to open doors and confirm this calling on my life.





My passion for caring for others began years ago through birth work as a doula, where I supported women and families through pregnancy, labor, postpartum, and loss. That experience led me into nursing, and I recently became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Now, I am taking the next step toward becoming a Registered Nurse through an online, self-paced LPN-to-RN bridge program while continuing to work and provide for my children.





My long-term goal is to continue into midwifery and critical care nursing so I can serve women, babies, and families during some of the most vulnerable and important moments of their lives. I want to provide care that is compassionate, evidence-based, and rooted in faith.





In order to secure my placement in the RN bridge program, I need to pay $5,400 by May 22. An additional $600 will help cover required travel expenses to Orlando for labs and in-person program requirements.





Like many single mothers pursuing higher education, I have had to make difficult financial decisions to continue moving forward. I accepted a non-interest bearing private loan because I refused to give up on this dream, but I am praying for support to help lessen the burden and allow me to continue pursuing the career God has placed on my heart.





Every donation, prayer, and share means more than I can express. Thank you for supporting not only my education, but also the future families and patients I hope to care for through nursing, midwifery, and critical care.