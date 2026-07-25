A Single Mom Of 7

Good Day to whom will listen to my story.

I am a single mother of 7, 5 girls a two small boys. I was recently in a domestic violence relationship/marriage. I am also a mother of an autistic child. Recently me an my kids were removed from our home. We were staying in a two bedroom apartment, yes it was hard for sleeping arrangements but I had to do what I could to make it work for us. We’ve just relocated from a hotel just a month ago and now to loose our home again is very devastating.We had to leave everything behind clothes,shoes,food etc. Now we’re in a situation were we have to start all over again. I’ve never done this before so I’m stepping out on faith for help. I am employed,but I only can do so much now that I am doing things on my own.We can’t have any type of contact with my a strange husband. I can’t ask for help with family being that they refuse to help us. I’m not sure why but if I have to work all day everyday I will try to provide my kids with as much as possible. I don’t mean to pry on anyone but I really need help please.Any donations would help.Thank you for listening.

Sincerely, A Hard praying mother of 7.



