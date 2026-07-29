A Single Mom of 5 Working to Rebuild Stability

Hello everyone,

My name is Thellar, and I am a single mother of five children. Like many families, we’ve faced several unexpected hardships that have made it difficult to stay financially stable.

I recently went through a housing crisis that forced us to leave our home and start over. Throughout this process, my main focus has been keeping my children safe, supported, and together while I work toward rebuilding a stable future for our family.

I have been actively pursuing employment opportunities and have recently received a tentative job opportunity with the IRS that could become a life-changing step toward long-term stability. While I complete the onboarding and background process, our family still needs help covering immediate necessities.

Any funds raised will go toward:

Temporary housing and lodging Food and household essentials Transportation and gas Storage expenses School needs for my children Moving expenses as we work toward securing permanent housing

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always tried to work hard and provide for my children, but sometimes even hardworking families need support during difficult transitions.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our story with others. Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness makes a difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us move toward a fresh start.

With gratitude,

Thellar and Family ❤️



