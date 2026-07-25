A single mom in need of help

I was a manager at my job for 3 years until my boss made the choice to sale all his location and only give me a 2 day notice. I am a single mom my daughters dad passed before she was born and I have been her sole provider. I made the worst decision out of despiration and got a loan to be able to keep a roof over my daughters head and be able to have food on the table. And unfortunately wasn't able to get a job quick enough to be able to repay. I went to court they gave me 30 days to pay this and now I only have 28 days let to pay. I am so hurt because I know any parent mother or father that was in my position would have done the same thing. I'm trying to come up with the money to pay because I don't want to end up in jail for this. My daughter needs me. If anyone could find it in their hearts to help me and my daughter we would truly appreciate it. I was in parent survivor mode and made a very bad decision of despiration.