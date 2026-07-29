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A Second Chance to Rebuild After Financial Collaps

GoalRp 25,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byDerryl cen

A Second Chance to Rebuild After Financial Collaps

Hello everyone,


This is one of the hardest things I have ever written. For most of my life, I have always believed that if I worked hard enough, I could solve my own problems. I never imagined I would one day need to ask strangers for help.

Over the past year, a devastating market crash wiped out the savings and investments I had spent years building. What I thought was a step toward a better future quickly turned into overwhelming debt and financial hardship.


Since then, every day has been a struggle.


I have sold what I could, cut expenses wherever possible, and searched for every opportunity to earn extra income. Yet despite my efforts, the debt continues to grow faster than I can recover. The stress has affected my sleep, my health, and my ability to see a clear path forward.


There were moments when I felt completely trapped. Moments when I questioned whether I could keep going.

But every morning, one thing reminds me that I have to keep fighting: my dog, Wisky.

Wisky depends on me for everything. He greets me every day with the same loyalty and unconditional love, no matter how difficult life becomes. When things felt at their darkest, taking care of him gave me a reason to get out of bed and continue trying.

Today, I am asking for help because I want a chance to rebuild.

I am raising $2,500 to:

• Pay urgent debt obligations that are causing severe financial pressure.

• Cover essential living expenses while I continue working toward stability.

• Ensure I can continue caring for Wisky and providing for his needs.

• Give myself the opportunity to recover and move forward instead of falling further behind.

I am not asking anyone to solve my problems for me. I am still working, still searching for opportunities, and still doing everything I can to improve my situation. I am simply asking for a helping hand during one of the most difficult chapters of my life.

If you can donate, even a small contribution would mean more than I can express. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with others would be an incredible act of kindnes.


Your support is not just financial assistance. It is hope. It is a reminder that even when life feels overwhelming, there are still people willing to help someone stand back up.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

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