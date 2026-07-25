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A Second Chance to Move Forward

Goal$50,000 NAD
Raised$0 NAD

Fundraiser created byjonathan koen

Fundraiser funds will be received by jonathan koen

A Second Chance to Move Forward

To everyone taking the time to read my story,

Writing these words is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always believed in working hard, solving problems, and standing on my own two feet. Asking for help is not something that comes naturally to me, but after experiencing a major setback, I have come to realize that sometimes even the strongest people need the support of others.

Over the past months, unexpected events have had a significant impact on my life, leaving me with financial challenges that have affected both my livelihood and my ability to move forward. While the road has been difficult, I have not given up. Every day I continue looking for ways to rebuild, recover, and create a stable future.

This campaign is not about asking others to solve my problems—it is about asking for an opportunity to start again.

The funds raised will help me:

  1. Cover essential living expenses while I recover.
  2. Settle urgent financial obligations that have accumulated during this difficult period.
  3. Replace or restore critical resources needed to get back on my feet.
  4. Focus on rebuilding a sustainable future instead of simply surviving day to day.

I am committed to using every contribution responsibly and will continue working tirelessly to rebuild my life. My goal is not only to recover from this setback but to come back stronger, wiser, and in a position where I can one day help others facing similar challenges.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, your generosity will have a direct and meaningful impact. If donating is not possible, simply sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and colleagues would mean more than you know.

Every act of kindness—whether it is a donation, a message of encouragement, or a share—gives me renewed hope and reminds me that difficult times do not have to be faced alone.

Thank you for believing in me and for giving me the chance to rebuild my future. Your support is more than financial assistance; it is a reminder that hope still exists and that new beginnings are possible.

With sincere gratitude,

Jonathan

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