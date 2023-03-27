A Second Chance: Help Me Clear KSh 485K

PLEASE HELP ME CLEAR MY KSh 485,000 SALARY ADVANCE AND GET BACK ON MY FEET

I am reaching out to people I may never have met because I am facing a financial situation that I don't know how to overcome on my own.

I want to be completely honest about what happened.

I took a salary advance of KSh 485,000 and made a very serious mistake. I used the money to gamble on Aviator, hoping that I could win and recover financially. Instead, I lost the money.

I am deeply sorry for that decision. I accept full responsibility. I know that gambling was the wrong choice, and I am determined not to repeat it.

The KSh 485,000 is now the immediate amount I need to clear.

I do have other debts, approximately KSh 5 million in total, but I want to make an important clarification: those other loans are check-off loans that are already being deducted from my income every month. They are long-term loans that may take approximately 12 years to finish. I am NOT asking donors to clear those loans.

My immediate problem is the KSh 485,000 salary advance.

Clearing this advance would allow me to stabilize my situation and continue earning approximately KSh 20,000 per month, while my existing check-off loans continue to be handled through their normal monthly deductions.

I understand that some people may wonder why they should help someone who lost money through gambling. That is a completely reasonable question. I cannot undo the mistake I made. What I can do is take responsibility, stop gambling, return to honest work and try to rebuild my financial life.

I am therefore asking kind-hearted people, including complete strangers, for help.

I don't expect one person to give KSh 485,000. If many people contribute whatever they can genuinely afford, we may be able to reach the target together.

KSh 50, KSh 100, KSh 500, KSh 1,000 or any amount can make a difference.

I am also willing to provide reasonable proof of the salary advance and outstanding balance to genuine people who want to verify my situation before contributing. I will protect sensitive information such as my ID number, account numbers, passwords and PINs.

I am not asking for money to gamble again. I am asking for a chance to recover from one terrible financial decision and get back to working and earning honestly.

If you cannot contribute, sharing my fundraiser with someone who might be willing to help would mean a great deal to me.

I know I am a stranger to most of you. All I can offer is honesty about what happened, responsibility for my mistake, and a commitment to do better.

My immediate target: KSh 485,000.

Thank you for reading my story, for considering helping me, and for giving me hope that I can get through this difficult situation. 🙏

May God bless you and your family.