🐾 A Second Chance for Stray Pets: Be Their Savio

Every day on our streets, we see hundreds of abandoned, hungry, and freezing eyes. They were once someone's beloved puppy or cat, but today, by a twist of fate, they are left on the streets. They cannot speak, they cannot ask for help, but in every single glance, there is a glimmer of hope and a plea for salvation.

​We are a team of volunteers dedicated to rescuing, treating, and finding safe, permanent homes for homeless, injured, and sick animals. Currently, dozens of dogs and cats live in our temporary shelter. We provide them not just with a roof over their heads, but with genuine love and care.

​Why Do We Need Your Help?

​The number of animals in our shelter is growing by the day, but our resources are limited. Every rescued animal requires:

​Medical Care: Surgeries for the injured, vaccinations, and treatment against illnesses. ​Food and Care: Dozens of liters of specialized feed and clean water every day. ​Warm Shelter: Repairing and expanding facilities to protect them from the winter cold and summer heat. ​Sterilization: The only humane way to prevent the uncontrolled overpopulation of unfortunate animals on the streets.

​What Can Your Donation Do?

​Every dollar on the GiveSendGo platform means a full belly, a medical treatment, or a warm bed for a stray animal.

​$10 — Provides weekly food for several cats or puppies. ​$25 — Helps fully vaccinate one animal with essential shots. ​$50 — Covers emergency medical treatment for an animal in critical condition.

​"Saving one animal won't change the world, but surely, the world will change forever for that one animal."



​Join us in showing mercy to these innocent creatures and saving their lives. With your support, we can rescue many more souls. ​Please contribute to this campaign and share it with your friends. Every prayer, every share, and every dollar matters deeply! ​Thank you so much, and may God bless you for your kindness!



